One killed, three injured in cylinder explosion during shooting of ‘Killer’; two arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old special effects technician was killed and three of his colleagues were injured after a carbon dioxide cylinder exploded during the shooting of the movie ‘Killer’, at Binny Mills in Perambur on Wednesday. Police have arrested two film crew members in connection with the incident.

According to Otteri police, the accident occurred around 5.30am during the shooting of a fight sequence on the premises. Four people were injured and rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for treatment.

Police said the film crew had arranged a simulated bomb-blast scene using carbon dioxide cylinders for the shoot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that excessive pressure built up when the gas was being transferred between cylinders as part of the special-effects setup, triggering the explosion.

The deceased, as Madhan (25) of Erikarai in Maduravoyal, suffered severe trauma, including fractures to his right hand and ankle. The injured were identified as R Dinakaran (24) of Nerkundram, P Surya (23) of Maduravoyal, and S Sakthivel (27) of Sikkarayapuram near Kundrathur. Dinakaran sustained injuries to his right wrist, Surya to his left leg, and Sakthivel to his left knee.