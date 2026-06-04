Sanitation workers allege reuse of limited safety kits for official inspections in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A section of conservancy workers employed through a private agency (Our Land) in Tambaram corporation (TCMC) has alleged they are being forced to handle garbage without basic safety gear such as gloves, boots and helmets.

The workers said no one among those who joined over the past year has received the safety kit which typically consists of a cap, a reflective jacket, a pair of gloves, rubber boots and a mask. For those who had joined before that, only one or two sets of safety gear were issued per ward.

“These same few sets of safety gear are usually given to different people and their photographs are taken from time to time so that supervisors can report to their superiors,” a worker alleged.

The corporation has 70 wards spread across five zones, and more than 1,000 contract conservancy workers are engaged in waste collection activities every day.

The workers said handling waste without protective gear exposes them to health risks. They also claimed officials, including the city health officer and sanitary inspectors, do not regularly check whether workers are using the mandatory safety equipment.