Teen injured in Koyambedu hit-and-run succumbs

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Koyambedu bar fight saga rose to two after a 17-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. A group of men had deliberately driven a car over the two-wheeler she was riding with her 18-year-old friend, who had died on the spot, late on Saturday.

The teenager had been undergoing treatment for severe head injuries she sustained in the incident, police said. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups at a bar in Koyambedu. Though bouncers initially intervened, the altercation spilled over on the streets.

Police said the two girls left on a two-wheeler, while men followed them in a car and rammed the vehicle near Koyambedu flyover, throwing the riders on the road. Yancy (18) died on the spot, while the minor girl sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Based on preliminary findings, the CMBT police registered a murder case and arrested three people. The car allegedly used in the offence was also seized.

Sources said investigators are also probing allegations that the two victims had gained entry to the bar using a fake Aadhaar card with a falsified age. The role of the bar management and possible lapses in age verification are also under investigation, police added.

The bar where the altercation allegedly began has been temporarily sealed and their license revoked.