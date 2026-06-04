The waiting room of emotions

Certain spaces become natural stages for emotionally charged spectacles, and the hospital is undoubtedly one of them. There is no shortage of human feeling within its walls. From the joy of witnessing a new life to the sorrow of an eternal goodbye, every corridor carries a story. If hospitals could speak, they would probably produce a Booker Prize-winning novel every year! Taking a cue from this idea, 70 artists took over an old hospital in Los Angeles and transformed it into a “Hospital of Emotions” last month. The hospital, which remained functional until recently, must have witnessed countless human dramas over the years. Now, that once sterile environment has been transformed into a multi-sensory experience for visitors. Every patient room, operation theatre, nurse station, and corridor became a canvas. Artists working across disciplines such as installation, visual art, and architecture, each adopted a room and dedicated it to a different human emotion. They turned 80 rooms spread across four floors into immersive art installations. Visitors move through the building room by room, not as patients seeking treatment but as observers exploring the landscape of human feeling. Drawing from their own experiences, the artists transformed the hospital’s clinical spaces into emotional worlds.