Dumpyard blaze guts vehicles, chokes south Chennai

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s dumpyard in Pallikaranai on Thursday morning, destroying heaps of garbage and several seized vehicles kept within the premises. Thick plumes of black smoke from the dumpyard engulfed parts of the city’s southern suburbs and disrupted traffic on key arterial roads.

The blaze erupted around 8.30 am in a section of the dumpyard where large quantities of recovered Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) waste — plastic and other combustible waste processed into fuel pellets — had been dumped. Fanned by strong winds, the flames spread rapidly, sending dense plumes of smoke into the sky and reducing visibility in surrounding areas. There were around 200 seized vehicles at the site, of which around 50 two-wheelers and several cars were destroyed in the fire.