Manali tops nation’s ozone pollution chart even as air quality improves

CHENNAI: Manali recorded India’s highest ground-level ozone reading this year of 500 micrograms per cubic metre on May 19, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, even as environmental regulators point to improvements in the region’s air quality. A second monitoring station in the area peaked at 361 micrograms per cubic metre on May 3, placing the industrial cluster (in northern Chennai), home to petrochemical plants, oil refineries, fertiliser units and thermal power stations, among the country’s worst ozone hotspots this summer.

Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said, “Analysis of CPCB data showed that Manali exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone on 24 days during May 2026, based on the prescribed 8-hour average concentration standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

“Ozone is one of the few pollutants that tend to increase during summer as intense sunlight accelerates chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs),” he added.

However, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials caution against drawing conclusions solely from peak ozone readings.

“We cannot simply say industries alone are responsible. The bigger problem currently is the vehicular emissions, which is also a source of VOCs. Industrial clusters will inevitably have cumulative impacts,” a senior TNPCB official said.

According to TNPCB data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Manali has improved from 118.9 in 2018 to 64 in 2026. Of the 19 highly polluting 17-category industries in the area, 15 have switched from furnace oil to cleaner fuels such as recompressed liquefied natural gas (R-LNG), LPG and naphtha.