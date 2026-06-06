From code to couplets: How computer scientist Satya Prabhakar turns Urdu poetry into a doorway for newcomers

Despite spending over three years curating and translating the anthology, Satya insists the book is not meant for scholars. “I designed it for someone exactly like I was. As I like to say, Urdu poetry has remarkably high ROIC — Return On Invested Capital. You put in fifteen minutes, you get back something life-changing,” he comments.

Satya goes on to talk about the nature of Urdu poetry and the poets, who are fundamentally observers of life. “They looked at human beings — what we yearn for, what we fear, what breaks us open, what makes us feel alive — and they compressed that observation into two lines. The themes are just human emotions, universal feelings that can strike a chord. Every generation has loved and lost and waited and dreamed, struggled and survived. What the sher does — and this is its particular gift — is make the familiar suddenly vivid again,” he explains.

With this book, the author wants Urdu poetry to reach thinking minds and feeling souls that might never otherwise encounter it. “My hope is that the book is a door. What’s behind it belongs to the poets,” concludes Satya.