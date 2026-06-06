Man’s torso found inside trolley at Perambur station

CHENNAI: The torso of an unidentified man, with the head, hands and legs severed, was found stuffed inside a trolley suitcase abandoned at the Perambur railway station on Friday morning. A probe is under way to identify the deceased man.
A senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer told TNIE, “As the railway station infrastructure is being upgraded under Amrit Bharat, the CCTV cameras there have been uninstalled for the time being. There is no footage available from within the railway station. We are relying on the footage from shops outside the station. We suspect more than one person may have brought the trolley suitcase to the station, as it would have been difficult for a single individual to carry its weight.”
According to the GRP, the trolley was discovered around 7:30 am, when a porter noticed a blue suitcase lying unattended near the staircase leading to Platform 4 at the station. He also found blood stains on it and alerted railway authorities.
Personnel from the GRP and the Railway Protection Force rushed to the spot and opened the suitcase to inspect its contents. After it was opened, they found the torso of a man in decomposed state, believed to be around 35 years old, inside the bag. Police said the body was found without clothes and had been dismembered, with the head, hands and legs missing.
The body was recovered and sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Senior police officers visited the scene and supervised the preliminary inquiry. Investigators are now working to establish the identity of the victim and determine where the murder took place.
Investigators are also checking missing-person complaints and other records to ascertain the victim’s identity.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. Police are probing who dumped the suitcase at the station, the motive behind the murder, and whether more than one person was involved in the disposal of the body.