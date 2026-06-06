Man’s torso found inside trolley at Perambur station

CHENNAI: The torso of an unidentified man, with the head, hands and legs severed, was found stuffed inside a trolley suitcase abandoned at the Perambur railway station on Friday morning. A probe is under way to identify the deceased man.

A senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer told TNIE, “As the railway station infrastructure is being upgraded under Amrit Bharat, the CCTV cameras there have been uninstalled for the time being. There is no footage available from within the railway station. We are relying on the footage from shops outside the station. We suspect more than one person may have brought the trolley suitcase to the station, as it would have been difficult for a single individual to carry its weight.”

According to the GRP, the trolley was discovered around 7:30 am, when a porter noticed a blue suitcase lying unattended near the staircase leading to Platform 4 at the station. He also found blood stains on it and alerted railway authorities.