The myth of detox againts the truth

When we think about World Environment Day, we often think about how air pollution/industrial emissions and climate change affect the environment. However, these factors not only affect the environment but also impact human lifestyles. They affect people living in urban areas more than those in rural areas. Constant exposure to pollution, work stress, lack of proper sleep, processed lifestyles, and chronic stress affect people both externally and internally.
While people may be able to manage the external effects to some extent, the internal impact is often overlooked. Nowadays, many individuals experience symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, dull skin, hair fall, acne breakouts, low energy, and premature ageing. These issues are becoming increasingly common among people living in urban environments.
The rise of the ‘detox’ trend
As concerns around health and wellness continue to grow, the word ‘detox’ has become one of the biggest trends in the wellness industry. Social media is constantly filled with detox teas, juice cleanses, strict diet plans, and quick-reset programmes that promise glowing skin, weight loss, and toxin removal within just a few days. Because of this, many people now believe detoxing means following restrictive diets or consuming special products to ‘cleanse’ the body.
But in reality, our body already has its own natural detox system. Organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs, skin, digestive system, and lymphatic system work every day to remove waste and keep the body functioning properly. Real detoxification is not about starving the body or relying on quick fixes — it is about supporting these natural processes through healthier and more balanced lifestyle habits.
These detox trends may temporarily help reduce bloating and water retention. However, restrictive diet plans followed without proper guidance can often lead to low energy levels, dehydration, a slower metabolism, and even affect overall skin quality over time.
The idea of “flushing out toxins quickly” has become heavily commercialised through wellness trends and social media. However, health experts continue to encourage people to focus on long-term wellness and sustainable lifestyle habits rather than depending on temporary quick fixes.
What real detox looks like
Real detox always begins with simple and sustainable habits rather than spending money on quick-fix trends. Staying hydrated, eating balanced and nutrient-rich foods, improving sleep quality, engaging in regular movement, managing stress, and maintaining good gut health, all play an important role in supporting the body naturally.
Instead of forcing the body through restrictive detox methods, the focus should be on helping it function better consistently over time. Healthy daily routines support the body’s natural detoxification processes far more effectively than short-term cleanses or extreme diet plans.
Wellness therapies
Alongside lifestyle habits, the wellness industry has also introduced therapies that aim to support long-term wellbeing. Treatments such as lymphatic drainage, infrared sauna, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV nutritional support, and guided recovery programmes are increasingly being explored to support relaxation, circulation, recovery, and overall wellness. These approaches are often used as supportive therapies that complement healthy lifestyle practices rather than replace them.
The focus should shift towards supporting long-term health rather than relying on trend-driven quick fixes. Real detox does not happen overnight. It is about consistently practising simple and healthy habits that help the body recover, restore balance, and function at its best despite increasing environmental stress.
Looking beyond trends
As conversations around wellness continue to evolve, there is a growing awareness that health cannot be built through temporary trends alone. While social media often promotes fast results and overnight transformations, real wellbeing is usually shaped by small, consistent habits followed over time. In an environment where pollution, stress, irregular routines, and processed lifestyles have become a part of daily life, supporting the body naturally has become more important than ever. As we observe yet another World Environment Day, the idea of detox should move beyond quick fixes and focus more on creating healthier lifestyles that support both physical wellbeing and long-term balance from within.
(The writer, Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj is the founder of Bio Revive)