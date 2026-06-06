The myth of detox againts the truth

When we think about World Environment Day, we often think about how air pollution/industrial emissions and climate change affect the environment. However, these factors not only affect the environment but also impact human lifestyles. They affect people living in urban areas more than those in rural areas. Constant exposure to pollution, work stress, lack of proper sleep, processed lifestyles, and chronic stress affect people both externally and internally.

While people may be able to manage the external effects to some extent, the internal impact is often overlooked. Nowadays, many individuals experience symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, dull skin, hair fall, acne breakouts, low energy, and premature ageing. These issues are becoming increasingly common among people living in urban environments.

The rise of the ‘detox’ trend

As concerns around health and wellness continue to grow, the word ‘detox’ has become one of the biggest trends in the wellness industry. Social media is constantly filled with detox teas, juice cleanses, strict diet plans, and quick-reset programmes that promise glowing skin, weight loss, and toxin removal within just a few days. Because of this, many people now believe detoxing means following restrictive diets or consuming special products to ‘cleanse’ the body.

But in reality, our body already has its own natural detox system. Organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs, skin, digestive system, and lymphatic system work every day to remove waste and keep the body functioning properly. Real detoxification is not about starving the body or relying on quick fixes — it is about supporting these natural processes through healthier and more balanced lifestyle habits.