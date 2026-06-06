TN bizman abducted over Rs 70 lakh dispute rescued after two days

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old businessman from Kovilpatti was allegedly abducted by a group of men outside a private amusement park near Tiruporur in the Chengalpattu district on Wednesday night over a Rs 70 lakh financial dispute. The man was rescued by police on Friday and the group detained.

According to police, the victim, Gomathi Sankar, runs a used-car trading business in Kovilpatti, besides working as an agent dealing in vehicles repossessed by banks. Police said he had allegedly borrowed around Rs 70 lakh from several persons in Kovilpatti after promising returns from investments in his business. As creditors mounted pressure, he left his hometown and moved to Chennai, the police said.

The probe revealed that the group was from Kovilpatti and had landed in Chennai, having learnt of his whereabouts. Sankar had visited a theme park near Tiruporur along with his daughters and son-in-law. Around 7.30 pm, as the family was leaving the park in their car, the group intercepted them, dragged Sankar out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

When his daughter and son-in-law attempted to intervene, the assailants allegedly verbally abused them before fleeing. Tiruporur police launched a search after receiving information about the incident. Checkpoints were alerted across ECR, OMR and GST Road stretches. Four special police teams were formed to investigate the case.

On Friday, police traced the assailants’ car and rescued Sankar. As investigation is ongoing, police did not reveal the names of the suspects.