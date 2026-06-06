World Environment Day: Taking the green route to farm life

Lives stacked up inside tall buildings, the never-ending hustle of work, traffic, and the race for money — this sums up the city humdrum. The bird’s-eye view from tall buildings here becomes so restrictive that soil becomes an estranged experience. Alas!, soil is buried alive under the gleaming smooth tiles and dead concrete.

Amid the everyday grind of jobs, when people no longer found the pleasure in making money inside the glass enclosures, they consciously chose a different vantage point, where one can open windows to a vast strip of land, and feel soil in all moods — bone dry, moist and mushy, sometimes like an untamed piece of rock, and some other times like a stubborn dune. Before we romanticise this shift from urban lives to rural hinterlands, we need to know that starting a farm life can be messy and rewarding, calm and chaotic, all at once.