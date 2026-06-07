Minor girl held for mobile phone theft at Chennai government hospital

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl was apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from an attendant of a patient at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. According to the Seven Wells police, the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the girl, a Class 7 dropout. She was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and send to a government observation home.

Police said the complainant, Kirthika (24) of Pazhaverkadu in Tiruvallur district, had admitted her two-year-old child to Stanley Hospital for treatment. On Thursday evening, she allegedly left her mobile phone charging inside a ward while attending to her child. When she returned a short while later, the phone was missing. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

CCTV footage from the hospital premises helped police identify the girl. During inquiry, police allegedly found that she had also stolen Rs 2,000 from the handbag of another attendant at the hospital on the same day.

Further investigation revealed that the girl’s mother had died a few years ago and that she was living with her father and elder brother.