Two medicos killed as car overturns near Karanodai flyover in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two third-year medical students were killed on the spot and two others were injured after their car overturned near the Karanodai flyover in Tiruvallur in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the four, who were pursuing medicine at a private medical college in Manjankaranai near Periyapalayam, had gone to visit a friend in Red Hills late on Friday night. They were returning to their accommodation near Ponneri when the accident occurred around 2:30 am.

The deceased were identified as P Amrish (23) of Madurai and S Saran (23) of Dharmapuri. The bodies were sent to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The injured students, A Mukesh (21) and R Aban (23), are undergoing treatment in their college hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mukesh, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while approaching the Karanodai flyover, causing it to overturn. The vehicle was severely damaged in the impact.

Alerted by a passerby, ambulance personnel and police from the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the scene. The two injured students were rescued and shifted to the hospital.