A cinematic twist to games

What is it about games that make them so integral to our lives? Their vocabulary has slipped into everyday speech, shaping the way we communicate and even the way we understand life. Whether it is “checkmate” from chess or “back to square one” from the traditional Snakes and Ladders, such phrases remind us how deeply games are woven into our culture. Is it any surprise, then, that so many of our films are named after games?

I am not a film buff myself, but with an actor as Chief Minister and the wild enthusiasm for the films all around, it is hard to miss the connection. As I started to dig, I was fascinated by the number of films that carry the name of a game. When it does, the choice is deliberate: the game is expected to carry meaning beyond play. Sometimes it shapes the narrative itself; sometimes it signals tone or structure; and occasionally, it simply evokes a cultural memory.