Woman accuses husband of molesting child, tries to end life in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman who had filed a police complaint accusing her second husband of molesting her 15-year-old daughter attempted suicide on Saturday alleging police inaction. The Puzhal All Women Police registered a Pocso case on June 4.

The woman is currently in a stable condition at a GH. Investigators said initial probes suggest the complaint may have been filed to settle a personal score with the husband.

Faizal was arrested on May 20 following an earlier complaint by Jayanthi following a physical confrontation. He was released on interim bail on May 27. During his detention, Jayanthi and her relatives allegedly removed batteries and parts from Faizal’s lorries. When Faizal demanded the items back, Jayanthi insisted on the return of her jewels and cash.

(Help for suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and 044-24640050)