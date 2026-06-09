Bus stand effect: Flat prices at Thirumazhisai up 83%

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) completing construction of a new bus terminus in Kuthambakkam near Thirumazhisai on the western suburb of the city, the real estate sector has started to boom.

The price of apartments in the area has risen from Rs 3,000 per sqft in 2021 to Rs 5,300 per sqft in 2026. This 83% increase is against a 48% and 56% boom in prices at nearby hubs such as Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur, respectively.

S Ramaprabhu of Builders Association of India (BAI) said prices started to rise soon after the new bus terminus project was announced. “If the bus terminus starts operation, prices may increase further. There are several layout projects being launched in the region along with a significant number of apartment projects,” he added.

Another popular realtor expressed integration of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, the Outer Ring Road, and planned Metro connectivity is expected to significantly shorten commute times. “As modern homebuyers become increasingly mature, this corridor is becoming a primary target for residential absorption,” the realtor added.

A CMDA official said construction of the bus terminus - which is the fourth in Chennai after Koyambedu, Madhavaram and Kilambakkam - is almost completed and other departments such as transport and highways are making arrangements for smooth operation.