Chennai bus network redesign set to be delayed

CHENNAI: The plan to redesign Chennai’s bus network and improve last-mile connectivity may be delayed at the final stages, as consultants are seeking an additional month to incorporate feedback from transport agencies and stakeholders before submitting the final report.

Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), which is preparing the Bus Transport and Last Mile Connectivity Improvement Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, has sought an extension beyond the May 31 deadline for its draft final report. The consultancy, funded by CMDA, was awarded to DIMTS in September 2024.

DIMTS has written to CUMTA seeking additional time to incorporate comments from MTC and complete stakeholder consultations before finalising its recommendations.