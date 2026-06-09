Chennai bus network redesign set to be delayed

CHENNAI: The plan to redesign Chennai’s bus network and improve last-mile connectivity may be delayed at the final stages, as consultants are seeking an additional month to incorporate feedback from transport agencies and stakeholders before submitting the final report.
Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), which is preparing the Bus Transport and Last Mile Connectivity Improvement Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, has sought an extension beyond the May 31 deadline for its draft final report. The consultancy, funded by CMDA, was awarded to DIMTS in September 2024.
DIMTS has written to CUMTA seeking additional time to incorporate comments from MTC and complete stakeholder consultations before finalising its recommendations.
“We suggested some fine-tuning and additional corrections,” a senior CUMTA official said. “MTC services are currently organised on a route-based system. The proposal is to move towards a direction-based model, which will allow more passengers to be served efficiently using the existing fleet.”
The network overhaul will be supported by a feeder bus programme deploying 220 e-buses at 11 metro stations. The tender has been floated with June 15 as the bid submission deadline, with the contract expected to be finalised within three to four weeks. The fleet will comprise 5-metre low-floor and 7-metre standard-floor electric microbuses, with 110 low-floor buses accessible to PwDs. Buses will operate under a Gross Cost Contract model with MTC responsible for operations.
The feeder services may draw passengers away from some existing MTC routes. However, any resulting revenue shortfall would be addressed through government-backed viability gap funding, allowing the transition towards a more integrated and commuter-centric transport system, the CUMTA official said.