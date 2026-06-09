Claiming roots on the runway this Pride Month

The organisers conducted four model-training sessions before the show. Designers worked closely with participants to create custom-made outfits that reflected one’s identities and confidence. “People have always been told what not to do. We wanted to give them the experience of being professional models,” he says. The show, followed by dance and music performances, was meant not only for those on the runway but also for children who constantly questions their identity and searching for belonging. “Even for queer children who feel alone or confused, this representation can be a glimmer of hope,” notes Mascurine.

Launched in March, Nangalum Nirangalum plans to continue creating such spaces beyond Pride Month. “It is not just June. We want to do events throughout the year,” Mascurine says of his plans. At Runway Kalacharam, the message was sent out loud and clear that culture and queerness are not opposites, but identities that can walk the same runway, and pride is not just a month but a way of life.