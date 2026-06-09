FIR registered over theft of fuse carriers belonging to TNPDCL in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Avadi Police have registered a case following the alleged theft of 168 High Rupturing Capacity (HRC) fuse carriers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), causing a loss of Rs 50,400 to the department.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by N. Karthi Ganesh (49), Assistant Executive Engineer, West, TNPDCL, Pattabiram. During routine inspections and maintenance works carried out in the Kamaraj Nagar and TNHB areas of Avadi, electricity department officials allegedly found that HRC fuse carriers installed in several mini-pillar boxes had gone missing.

Based on information gathered through field inspections, CCTV footage and enquiries with local residents, officials found that 18 HRC fuse carriers had been removed from various locations on Monday. Subsequent verification revealed that similar thefts had occurred over the previous ten days in different parts of the locality.

The complainant stated that the stolen fuse carriers are essential components used for electricity distribution and that their removal could affect power supply infrastructure and public safety. He further alleged that unidentified persons had systematically targeted mini-pillar boxes and stolen the components.

Acting on the complaint, the Avadi Police registered a case under 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with theft. The accused have not yet been identified.

Police have taken up the investigation and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to trace those involved in the theft.