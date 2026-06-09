GCC plans to integrate its website and Namma Chennai mobile app at Rs 2.6 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to transform its official website and Namma Chennai mobile application into a unified citizen-centric digital platform, integrating a wide range of public services that even extends beyond the corporation’s purview. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2.62 crore, is expected to be completed within a year from the issuance of the work order.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official from the IT cell said, “Earlier, the app and web portal primarily offered only GCC-related services. However, we now plan to transform them into an integrated platform aiming to create a single digital interface that serves Chennai residents across various aspects.”

An AI-powered chatbot will assist residents in accessing services, submitting requests and completing transactions through integration with government databases, authentication systems and payment gateways. It will also offer personalised service recommendations, notifications, reminders and context-aware suggestions.

Residents will be able to view grievance status, payment history, saved and frequently accessed services, upcoming activities in the city and personalised recommendations through the dashboard. The platform will strengthen grievance redressal by enabling citizens to submit complaints with photo and video evidence, track progress and receive updates.