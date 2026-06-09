GCC plans to integrate its website and Namma Chennai mobile app at Rs 2.6 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to transform its official website and Namma Chennai mobile application into a unified citizen-centric digital platform, integrating a wide range of public services that even extends beyond the corporation’s purview. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2.62 crore, is expected to be completed within a year from the issuance of the work order.
Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official from the IT cell said, “Earlier, the app and web portal primarily offered only GCC-related services. However, we now plan to transform them into an integrated platform aiming to create a single digital interface that serves Chennai residents across various aspects.”
An AI-powered chatbot will assist residents in accessing services, submitting requests and completing transactions through integration with government databases, authentication systems and payment gateways. It will also offer personalised service recommendations, notifications, reminders and context-aware suggestions.
Residents will be able to view grievance status, payment history, saved and frequently accessed services, upcoming activities in the city and personalised recommendations through the dashboard. The platform will strengthen grievance redressal by enabling citizens to submit complaints with photo and video evidence, track progress and receive updates.
A citywide news and information module will disseminate government announcements, public notices, emergency alerts, civic initiatives and administrative bulletins.
The tender also proposes linking metro rail, city bus and inter-city bus ticketing systems, along with ride-hailing services such as auto and cab bookings featuring driver verification and SOS facilities.
Smart parking services covering on-street, residential, event, tourist-location and multi-level parking facilities will also be integrated.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told TNIE, “At present, we are developing a platform that is robust enough to integrate external booking and ticketing options.”
The contractor will provide product support for six months and maintenance for an additional year, the official added.
Features
Online booking and management services for parks, urban forests, zoological parks and botanical gardens, including membership management, event registration and QR-based entry
Religious services such as darshan bookings, queue management, festival reservations, archana and abhishekam bookings, seva reservations and prasad management
Public amenities including schools, hospitals and libraries along with government welfare schemes are to be mapped