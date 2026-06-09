Honestly speaking: Why homeowners are moving away from overly polished interiors

Luxury in interiors is often associated with glossy marble, polished laminates, concealed finishes, and surfaces untouched by imperfection. But, what if this mindset shifts? How beautiful would it be for a home to age with you? Not just through the changing interiors, but through surfaces, over time: walls that darken, wood that deepens, stone that wears smooth, and textures that breathe much like the people living within those four walls.
This idea lies at the heart of material honesty — a design concept that allows materials to express themselves naturally instead of hiding behind artificial finishes that conceal textures, variations, and signs of ageing. This way, the materials that go into constructing a home shape the identity and atmosphere of the space itself, while enhancing its aesthetic appeal.
For these precise reasons, many homeowners today are moving away from spaces that feel overly manufactured and towards homes that feel more tactile, grounded, and lived in. “Earlier, clients wanted more luxury and premium finishes. But now, they are slowly coming back towards nature. They want authentic surfaces,” says Manisha Anoop, architect at amAC Architects, adding that many want materials to retain their imperfections and character.
Kruti and Vipul Sukhadia, founders and principal architects at Sharran Architecture + Design, say that synthetic finishes tend to remain visually frozen, adding, “We believe spaces become more meaningful when materials are used truthfully and allowed to evolve naturally over time. That honesty creates emotional connection, timelessness, and a deeper sense of authenticity within contemporary interiors. The one we love most is how wood darkens over time, especially teak or walnut. It starts quite light and, over the years, it deepens into this rich, almost chocolatey tone. That doesn’t happen with laminate or veneer.” They also describe how stone flooring develops a slight sheen through years of footfall, calling it “not wear, but a record of living.” They add, “These aren’t flaws. They’re proof that the material was real to begin with.”
Design elements
Natural materials evolve over time and respond to climate. Kruti and Vipul point to lime plaster, a traditional breathable wall finish made from lime, sand, and water that helps regulate humidity, natural stone that remains cool underfoot, and reclaimed wood that adds warmth. “Lime plaster, clay materials, as well as stone finishes blend very well with the Indian climate. In humid regions like Kerala, these natural finishes and sustainable materials work very well,” Manisha adds. Besides these materials, some architects are also experimenting with porotherm blocks — perforated clay blocks, rammed earth walls — where soil is compacted layer by layer to form structural walls — along with bamboo, laterite stone, and exposed steel structures.
How these materials perform depends largely on where they are used. In hot, dry regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, lime plaster, sandstone, and compressed earth help keep interiors cooler by absorbing and releasing heat gradually. In monsoon-heavy regions, laterite stone performs well in continuous humidity and hardens with exposure to air and sunlight, while traditional Mangalore clay roof tiles saves from heavy rainfall. Teak, too, has historically remained a preferred building material because “It has natural oils that resist moisture and warping in ways that no engineered wood can replicate,” say Kruti and Vipul. In mountain regions, dense stone, slate, and mud-based construction provide natural insulation. “Using these materials in their native climate is not just a sustainability decision; it is a design decision. They belong. And that shows,” they add.
Speaking about mud construction, Prashant Dupare and Shriya Parasrampuria, principal architects at Blurring Boundaries note that direct exposure to rain must be avoided through roof overhangs, stone foundations, and raised plinths. “You can’t have mud touching the soil,” they say, adding that termite protection is equally important for longevity.
Materials aside, sourcing them locally forms the core part of this philosophy, both in terms of sustainability and contextual design. “Locally-sourced materials respond better to the climate; they’ve essentially been tested by the region for generations,” say Kruti and Vipul. Giving an example of Kota stone, they explain, “It suits the heat, it suits the way people live here [western India]. When you use a material that belongs to the place, the space automatically feels more grounded.” Prashant and Shriya, too agree that sourcing locally “makes it all a lot more sustainable,” since it can work out to be cheaper while factoring in the cost of transportation. However, they point out how it might not always be fully feasible depending on project requirements and availability.
The choice to procure regionally is also backed by the availability of skilled local artisans who understand the materials. Whether it is laterite stone masonry in Goa, red oxide flooring in Kerala, or bamboo construction techniques from Assam, Kruti and Vipul say, “The craftsmanship that comes with it, the local kaarigar who has worked with a specific stone his whole life, that knowledge doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
Working with honest materials also demands a precise approach, where the end should be thought of from the very beginning, say Prashant and Shriya, as exposed materials leave no room for correction once executed. Every joint, edge, and surface remains visible. Manisha emphasises that hence, skilled local artisans become irreplaceable. “We need specialised craftsmen. If we take the risk and try to implement these finishes, any imperfections that come up are very difficult to hide,” she adds. Prashant and Shriya say that the hidden cost while making the choice to use honest materials often lies in affording skilled labourers.
Planning ahead
One of the major challenges while choosing material honesty is that they can sometimes come across as repetitive, dull, or visually heavy. To break this monotony, architects say the focus shifts towards texture, light, patterns, and spatial balance, rather than excessive decoration. Prashant and Shriya explain how the idea of repetition can easily be broken by using jaalis and patterns, and how you play with the material. The stone for instance, can have lines that are straight, angular, or organic. “There are options like lime wash, to which beautiful colours can be added,” they add.
Kruti and Vipul cite the example of one of their projects, Maa in Surat, where the exposed concrete ceiling was intentionally softened with pastel accents and warm wood tones so that “the concrete had something to talk to.” Natural light, they say, becomes one of the biggest factors in preventing these spaces from feeling heavy. “A full-height window fills the room with soft, diffused light that makes the concrete feel airy rather than oppressive,” they explain.
Apart from texture and light, even a single contrasting element can shift the mood of a space. “There’s a difference between a dark space and a textured space — light is what creates that distinction,” say Kruti and Vipul. “And then you need one moment of brightness, an artwork, a colour pop, something that gives the eye somewhere to go. Otherwise even a beautiful raw material starts to feel monotonous.” But, it is the visible ageing that needs to be focussed on. “When brass darkens, when stone develops a worn edge near the entrance, when wood gets a little more character around the handles, that’s not damage — that’s the material showing you where life happened,” they explain. “A surface that never changes is a surface that was never really alive.”
Prashant and Shriya point to a similar example from one of their own projects in Goa, where copper surfaces were intentionally left unfinished so they could age naturally over time. “Right now it is fairly coppery in colour, it is shinier. Over time, it will develop a patina and merge into the landscape,” they share, pointing to how copper will gradually darken and take on a more muted character.
Architects note that all materials eventually deteriorate to some extent, not just natural ones. “At what point it turns into deterioration is definitely dependent on the level of care you take while constructing it, and the precautions you take,” Prashant and Shriya say, adding that a material’s limitations must be understood and addressed during construction. Kruti and Vipul echo, “The finish is only the final layer — what truly determines how gracefully a material ages is everything happening underneath it.” From proper termite treatment beneath stone flooring to waterproofing before lime plaster application; base preparation, joints, and detailing determine whether a material develops patina or begins to fail. When cared for, the aesthetics of the concept will take over the shortcomings.