Honestly speaking: Why homeowners are moving away from overly polished interiors

Luxury in interiors is often associated with glossy marble, polished laminates, concealed finishes, and surfaces untouched by imperfection. But, what if this mindset shifts? How beautiful would it be for a home to age with you? Not just through the changing interiors, but through surfaces, over time: walls that darken, wood that deepens, stone that wears smooth, and textures that breathe much like the people living within those four walls.

This idea lies at the heart of material honesty — a design concept that allows materials to express themselves naturally instead of hiding behind artificial finishes that conceal textures, variations, and signs of ageing. This way, the materials that go into constructing a home shape the identity and atmosphere of the space itself, while enhancing its aesthetic appeal.