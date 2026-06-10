Chennai's Homegrown Supper Club, Paati Veedu, creates buzz on Instagram

The walls bear witness to these meet-ups. Organising these are S Narayanan, a retiree, and Saroja Narayanan, a homemaker-turned-businesswoman, aided by their granddaughter, Shriya Srivatsan.

What began as a shared dream to open a “cute café” has now materialised into ‘Paati’s Veedu’, a supper club hosted at their home. “Recently, she (Shriya) saw the growing culture of supper clubs in the city and thought why not paati-thatha’s recipes! I was very confused at first, I still am a little scared about how to be when everyone comes and if people will like it or if it’s even fine to be doing it at this age, but seeing the response makes me feel very happy and excited,” shares Saroja, the chef. The food she cooks is served by Narayanan.

The couple open up their home bi-monthly between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm, serve a vegetarian nine- or 10-course meal priced at `2,500 per person, and pepper it with interesting anecdotes of their travels and games. “Paati has lived in Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kumbakonam. In all these places, our house has always been open to everyone. People have come and always eaten, never gone back with empty stomachs. So starting a supper club seemed normal,” explains Shriya, adding, “She always loved doing things for others and making people smile, which translates through her cooking now.”