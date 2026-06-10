Paidhu, a Pollachi brand, steps into the niche of edible floral-based products

Many of us might remember plucking vetchi poo/idli poo (Chinese ixora) as children to taste its sweet nectar from its stems. Many others may recollect the taste of murungai poo (Moringa flower) kootu that Tamil grandmothers would lovingly prepare. For those who grew up in a Telugu or Kannada household, the memory of summer is felt in Ugadi pachadi’s bitter neem flower, and the season transitions into the sweetness of rose gulkand-infused desserts. Yet somewhere along the way, with rapid urbanisation and fast food habits, edible flowers seem to be slowly disappearing from everyday diets.
To aid in course correction, a Pollachi-based brand is hoping to transform the way people experience floral-based foods. Founded by Ragapriya Karunakaran, Paidhu started their B2C operations two months ago, selling products such as jams and cookies, namely Hibiscus Petal Jam, Neem Flower Jam, Golden Shower Flower Jam, White Lotus Cookies, Aavaram Poo Cookies, and saffron-based offerings. The idea is simple: reintroduce the nutritional and culinary potential of flowers through formats that fit modern lifestyles.
“Flowers have always been part of our food culture, but people don’t realise it. We consume banana flower, moringa flower, cauliflower, and broccoli without even thinking of them as flowers,” says Ragapriya, who holds a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering and began her career as a professor before becoming an entrepreneur.
She traces the inspiration to her childhood and family traditions. “In our home, flowers were used by generations before us. But today’s children don’t have those experiences. They are missing out on the floral benefits, especially the antioxidants present in many flowers. We want to take that knowledge forward to the next generation through a modern-day consumption method,” she explains.
The name Paidhu — which means nature in Tamil — reflects that vision. Ragapriya spent over a year researching edible flowers before launching products. During this period, though focusing on Indian varieties, she worked alongside food technologists, studied international edible flower markets, and compiled a database of over 100 edible flowers from around the world. “I found that many countries consume flowers through honey, teas, and herbal infusions. But very few were converting them into contemporary food products. That’s where I saw an opportunity,” she says.
Today, Paidhu offers three cookie variants and five jam varieties, with more products under development. Among them, the Neem Flower Jam stands out as the brand’s Unique Selling Proposition deeply rooted in tradition. “We consume neem flowers once every year during Ugadi. We wanted to retain that cultural connection while making it easier to consume. So we converted it into a jam format,” she says. For Ragapriya, innovation does not mean abandoning tradition; it means presenting familiar ingredients in forms that appeal to contemporary consumers.
Sourcing, however, remains a crucial challenge. Having moved from Chennai to her native — Pollachi, she began focusing on cultivating flowers specifically for consumption. To encourage safe edible flower cultivation, Paidhu has launched the Just B Happy, a network that educates cultivators on growing flowers specifically for consumption. Farmers can dedicate a small portion of their land to edible flower cultivation, receive guidance from agricultural consultants, and sell their produce directly to the brand. The initiative currently works with around 20 farmers across India and aims to create a reliable supply chain for pesticide-conscious edible flowers. “The flowers used for decoration often contain high levels of fertilisers and pesticides. We cannot assume that every flower is safe to eat. There needs to be awareness about edible flower cultivation,” Ragapriya says.
She also adds, “The biggest challenge is not selling the product. It is teaching people that flowers can be eaten.” To address this, the brand regularly shares educational content and recipes. Ragapriya notes that they are careful not to market her products as niche health foods. “People often think flower-based products are only for those who are sick or health-conscious. That’s a misconception. Flowers are for everyone, just like vegetables.” The founder-CEO, when asked about her hope for the brand’s future, says “The one thing I want people to realise is that flowers can be food. Just as we choose vegetables based on our tastes and preferences, one day I hope people will have the same relationship with edible flowers.” Until then, she is quietly leading what she calls a “floral revolution,” and parts with a few simple recipes to include nutritious flowers in our diet.
Mango Flower Grilled Chicken
Ingredients
Oil: 70ml
Salt: Half a tsp
Black pepper powder: ½ tsp
Ginger, Garlic (chopped): 15g (each)
Chicken breast: 1
Chopped green chilli: 1
Lemon juice: 2 wedges
Grated mango: 10g
Mango flower: 20g
Coriander: 10g Butter: As required
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, marinate the chicken breast in the mixture, and set aside for 15 minutes.
Preheat a griddle and grill the marinated chicken until cooked.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, add oil, butter, ginger, garlic, heavy cream, and salt and bring it to a boil.
Dip the chicken into the prepared sauce and garnish with fried mango and mango flower.
Hibiscus Flower Rasam
Ingredients
Hibiscus flower (washed and petals separated): 1
Tamarind water: 1 cup
Tomatoes
(chopped): 2
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Dried red chillies: 1 or 2
Rasam powder: 1 tbsp
Salt: To taste
Turmeric powder: A pinch
Water: 2 cups
Fresh coriander leaves: For garnish
Oil (for tempering): 1 tsp
Method
Heat a teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and dried red chillies. Let them splutter to release their aroma.
Toss in the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and pulpy. This forms the flavour foundation of your rasam.
Pour in the tamarind water.
Add turmeric powder, rasam powder, and salt. Stir well to combine.
Gently add the hibiscus petals and allow them to cook for 5-7 minutes. They’ll soften and release a mild tartness that enhances the rasam beautifully.
Add two cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Let it simmer for a couple of minutes so the flavours blend together.
Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice or sip it as a soothing soup.
Jasmine Prawns
Ingredients
Oil: As required
Garlic: 3-4 tsp
Chilli: 1-2 tsp
Cooking wine: As required
Soya sauce: 1½ to 2 tsp
Oyster sauce: 2 tsp
Salt: To taste
Brown sugar: To taste
Jasmine flowers: A cup
Prawns: As required
Spring onions: A handful
Seasame oil: As required
Method
Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and chilli, and sauté.
Add prawns to the pan and add a little cooking wine, soya sauce, and oyster sauce. Continue cooking.
Add salt, brown sugar, jasmine flowers, spring onions, and sesame oil.
Once the prawns are cooked, garnish them on a plate with jasmine flowers.
Tanner’s Petal Jam Popsicles
Ingredients
Paidhu’s Tanner’s Petal Jam
Water
Method
In a bowl, combine water and Paidhu’s Tanner’s Petal Jam. Stir well until the sweetener is fully dissolved.
Pour the mixture into
popsicle molds or small cups. Insert sticks or spoons in the centre.
Freeze for at least four or five hours, or until fully set.
To remove, run the mold under warm water for a few seconds. Serve immediately.
Moringa Flower Sprouts Ball
Ingredients
Drumstick flower: As required
Desired sprouts: As required
Garam masala: 1 tsp
Cumin powder: 1 tsp
Salt: To taste
Coriander leaves: As required
Oil: To deep fry
Method
Mix the drumstick flower and sprouts in a bowl.
Add garam masala, cumin powder, salt, and coriander leaves. Mix all these well and grind.
Form them into balls and coat them with breadcrumbs.
Deep fry the balls in oil and serve hot.
To order products, visit www.paidhu.com