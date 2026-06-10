Paidhu, a Pollachi brand, steps into the niche of edible floral-based products

Many of us might remember plucking vetchi poo/idli poo (Chinese ixora) as children to taste its sweet nectar from its stems. Many others may recollect the taste of murungai poo (Moringa flower) kootu that Tamil grandmothers would lovingly prepare. For those who grew up in a Telugu or Kannada household, the memory of summer is felt in Ugadi pachadi’s bitter neem flower, and the season transitions into the sweetness of rose gulkand-infused desserts. Yet somewhere along the way, with rapid urbanisation and fast food habits, edible flowers seem to be slowly disappearing from everyday diets.

To aid in course correction, a Pollachi-based brand is hoping to transform the way people experience floral-based foods. Founded by Ragapriya Karunakaran, Paidhu started their B2C operations two months ago, selling products such as jams and cookies, namely Hibiscus Petal Jam, Neem Flower Jam, Golden Shower Flower Jam, White Lotus Cookies, Aavaram Poo Cookies, and saffron-based offerings. The idea is simple: reintroduce the nutritional and culinary potential of flowers through formats that fit modern lifestyles.

“Flowers have always been part of our food culture, but people don’t realise it. We consume banana flower, moringa flower, cauliflower, and broccoli without even thinking of them as flowers,” says Ragapriya, who holds a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering and began her career as a professor before becoming an entrepreneur.