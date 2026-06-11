CM Vijay leads TN in paying homage to Bharathiraja

CHENNAI: Governor R V Arlekar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 84 following age-related health issues.

CM Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja’s final rites would be conducted with full state honours.

Expressing grief over the director’s passing away, Governor Arlekar described Bharathiraja as a true pioneer who transformed Tamil cinema through his unique storytelling and realistic portrayal of rural life.

In a post on X, the governor said Bharathiraja’s contribution had left a lasting mark on Indian cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers and artistes. He noted that the director’s films reflected the spirit of the soil and human emotions with unmatched authenticity.

In a statement, CM Vijay said he was deeply saddened by the filmmaker’s demise. He praised Bharathiraja for creating several successful films that brought rural life and culture alive on screen. Vijay said the director had earned many honours, including the Padma Shri, and played a major role in introducing and nurturing generations of actors and technicians.