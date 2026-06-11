CM Vijay leads TN in paying homage to Bharathiraja

CHENNAI: Governor R V Arlekar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 84 following age-related health issues.
CM Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja’s final rites would be conducted with full state honours.
Expressing grief over the director’s passing away, Governor Arlekar described Bharathiraja as a true pioneer who transformed Tamil cinema through his unique storytelling and realistic portrayal of rural life.
In a post on X, the governor said Bharathiraja’s contribution had left a lasting mark on Indian cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers and artistes. He noted that the director’s films reflected the spirit of the soil and human emotions with unmatched authenticity.
In a statement, CM Vijay said he was deeply saddened by the filmmaker’s demise. He praised Bharathiraja for creating several successful films that brought rural life and culture alive on screen. Vijay said the director had earned many honours, including the Padma Shri, and played a major role in introducing and nurturing generations of actors and technicians.
Calling his death an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema, the CM extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, film fraternity and fans. In separate statements, other leaders also condoled with the families of the filmmaker.
DMK president M K Stalin described Bharathiraja’s death as a huge loss to Tamil cinema. Recalling classics such as ‘16 Vayathinile’, ‘Kizhakke Pogum Rail’ and ‘Sigappu Rojakkal’, Stalin said the filmmaker’s contribution to cinema and his support for Tamil causes would be remembered forever.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Bharathiraja changed the direction of Tamil cinema by bringing village life to the forefront. He said the filmmaker filled the screen with the fragrance of rural Tamil Nadu and that his famous greeting, “En Iniya Tamil Makkale”, would continue to live forever.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Bharathiraja was a pioneer whose contribution made him an inseparable part of Tamil cinema history. He said he was shocked by the sudden news and recalled meeting the veteran filmmaker recently. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Bharathiraja was a shining light of Tamil cinema and that his films and memorable characters would continue to inspire future generations.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian praised Bharathiraja for taking cinema out of studio settings and presenting real village life on screen. He also recalled the director’s support for social causes.
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan, former union minister Su Thirunavukkarasar, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and several other leaders also offered their condolences.