Metro Water to start 2-km sewage pipeline work on Madhavaram-Redhills NH

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) commenced preparations, including traffic diversions, to carry out laying of underground sewerage pipelines for 2km along Madhavaram- Redhills Road.

The pipeline works form part of a comprehensive underground sewerage scheme being implemented at a cost of Rs 686.54 crore to benefit the areas of Madhavaram, Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyambakkam, Puzhal and Mathur.

As the project involves the installation of large-diameter trunk sewer pipelines along a busy traffic corridor, T Anand, managing director of Metro Water inspected the site on Wednesday.

He also held discussions with officials from the police and highways departments regarding measures to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and the safe execution of works, Metro Water press release said.