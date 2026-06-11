The Little Theatre creates a legacy with ‘Kooks’

Inside Kooks, five eccentric cooks race to protect a secret recipe believed to hold the fate of the world. The play moves through kitchens, storms, underwater sequences and slapstick disasters using clowning, mime, dance, and music. The physical theatre comedy returns this July as part of the 15th edition of The Little Festival, organised by The Little Theatre at the Museum Theatre from July 12 to 17. The festival, which focuses on theatre for young audiences, will feature productions from India and South Korea, along with workshops and school performances.

Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), artistic director at The Little Theatre and creator of Kooks, says the production changes shape every year because the actors do not play fixed characters. They build clown personas drawn from their own instincts and physicality. He says, “When you discover your inner clown, somehow a lot of things change. The way the story goes changes everytime we perform the show. What is very tricky about the show is, as much as it has a structure, a lot of the show is improvisation.”