TN Men's c ricket team: On the road to bouncing back

While the 59-year-old believes that it is one of the main reasons for the lack of results, he feels that the emerging talent needs to be shown faith. Sunil says that the constant chopping and changing has neither helped the players nor the team. He wants the team to have a stable core of players who know they are in the scheme of things. “What amazed me was that more than 35-odd guys have been playing in a season (the 2025-26 season saw 39 players turn up for TN across formats). How can you have that many guys playing? And how do you expect them to perform? There will always be some kind of insecurity.”

The veteran coach, who has worked with several former TN players, continues, “If you don’t give them some amount of confidence, especially the bowling attack…I was going through the numbers. The bowling attack is hardly about 95 matches here (cumulative experience). Out of that, 54 matches, Sai Kishore alone. When you are getting these young guys in two departments, you need stability. We will freeze down on 25 people. Whatever happens next, the committee will take the blame. Unless we don’t give them seven-eight games, you never know who your key guys are. My committee’s role would be to debate hard, argue both ways and get to that 25 people.”