80 per cent living near Chennai's Kodungaiyur WTE plant have health issues: Survey

CHENNAI: The waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator plant in Kodungaiyur doesn’t paint a picture of good health if the responses from a study conducted on the plant are any indication to go by.

The study conducted on the impact of 50 MTPD (metric tonnes per day) plant in Kodungaiyur has revealed that about 80% residents around the plant have health issues.

During the survey – titled ‘Burning (Human) Rights: Invisiblised Human Costs of Waste-to-Energy Incineration’ – conducted by Madhuvanthi Rajkumar, an independent research consultant and lawyer, responses from 415 respondents were collected across eight neighbourhoods within 2 km of the Kodungaiyur plant.

Of 415 respondents, 331 respondents (79.8%) reported at least one health symptom in the preceding one to two years. As many as 103 respondents (24.8%) reported three or more simultaneous symptoms, indicating multi-system impact.

Headache is the most prevalent at 72.5%, followed by skin rash (41.4%), watery eyes (41.0%), vomiting or dizziness (6.5%), and dental or oral conditions (1.7%). Of 331 symptomatic respondents, 309 (93.4%) directly attribute their illness to incinerator smoke, said the study report, which was submitted by the residents’ associations to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner on Thursday.