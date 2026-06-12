Chennai Saravana Bhavan staff hold stir over PF, salary arrears

CHENNAI: Employees of Saravana Bhavan outlet near the Vadapalani Murugan Temple staged a protest on Thursday alleging delayed salaries, non-remittance of Provident Fund (PF) contributions and arbitrary termination of workers.

Holding placards and raising slogans outside the restaurant, the employees claimed that salaries had not been paid regularly for the past six months. They further alleged that PF contributions deducted from their wages had not been remitted to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for several years.

According to the protesters, workers who questioned the salary delays and PF dues were removed from service. They also claimed that several employees who had resigned or left the company were yet to receive pending wages and gratuity benefits.

The workers alleged that management had begun replacing dismissed employees with daily-wage labourers hired from other states.

In a memorandum submitted during the protest, the employees demanded immediate payment of salary arrears, settlement of gratuity benefits and remittance of PF contributions. They accused the management of withholding money legally due to workers.

The protest committee also announced a series of proposed agitations, including a one-day symbolic hunger strike, a demonstration outside the management’s residence, petitions to the chief minister and the collector, and coordinated legal action on behalf of affected employees.

Police personnel intervened and held talks with the protesters following which employee representatives entered into discussions with the management. Talks were under way at the time of filing this report.

Attempts by TNIE to contact Saravana Bhavan management for a response were unsuccessful.