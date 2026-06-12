Discrimination, poverty keep Chennai's Ezhil Nagar children out of schools: Study

CHENNAI: A study of nearly 100 out-of-school children in Chennai’s Ezhil Nagar resettlement site on the city’s outskirts has shown that poverty, family distress and discriminatory school practices are among the major factors driving children out of schools.

The study, released ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), stated that school dropout should be tackled through effective coordinated intervention from multiple government departments, including school education, social welfare, labour, police and health, as it is beyond the mandate of a single department.

It found that nearly 70% of the families of these out-of-school children survived on monthly incomes between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, with parents engaged in informal occupations such as domestic work, street vending, conservancy work, and daily-wage labour. Adolescents aged 16-18 years formed the largest group among out-of-school children, with many dropping out to support their families or struggling to return to formal education after prolonged absences.

Of the 96 children assessed in detail, 54 were found to be living in highly vulnerable circumstances, including in single-mother households or families affected by separation, domestic violence, parental illness, disability and inadequate care giving arrangements. Eleven children were identified as using tobacco products.