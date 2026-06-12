Singappen team gets cracking in Chennai, intervenes in 2 cases

CHENNAI: Days after taking charge in the city, the Singappen Special Task Force nabbed perpetrators in two incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, B Suresh (36) of Ayanavaram, barged into the house of his neighbour and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her screams, neighbours came in and saw Suresh running away.

They alerted the police control room who informed SSTF. The team took the victim’s statement, identified Suresh and arrested him. He was taken to the Ayanavaram all-woman police who filed a case and remanded him in judicial custody.

On Thursday evening, SSTF caught three men who were harassing school girls by driving bikes rashly near them. SSTF was alerted based on an X post regarding the incident.

During an interaction with students at a government school in Shenoy Nagar, SI Gomathi said, “If you face any problem or need assistance, do not hesitate to contact me directly.”

The interaction was part of the preventative surveillance initiative under which the all-woman police unit has intensified patrols at bus stops, railway stations, schools, colleges, workplaces, parks, the Marina Beach and other public places in the city.

The Singappen Special Task Force was launched on June 9 to improve the safety of women and children in the state.