Teen worker killed and buried; farm owner, two others arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly four months after a 15-year-old farmhand was allegedly killed and buried, the police on Thursday arrested the cattle farm owner, his wife and another accomplice from Tiruttani in Tiruvallur.

The crime took place in February but came to light only on Wednesday night after the victim’s mother escaped from the farm and lodged a complaint with Tiruttani Town police.

The victim has been identified as S Suresh of Thamaraikulam Street in Tiruttani. The arrested are M Murugan (44), his wife M Bhuvana (34), and M Vinoth (20), a relative of the victim.

Suresh had been working at Murugan’s leased farmland along with his mother, S Vennila (40), and his two younger brothers. Vinoth had helped them secure work at the farm following the death of Suresh’s father.

According to the police, Murugan had asked Suresh to look after the cattle during his trip to Madurai with family. In the meantime, cattle, goats, and around 50 chickens went missing from the farm.