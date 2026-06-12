Teen worker killed and buried; farm owner, two others arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly four months after a 15-year-old farmhand was allegedly killed and buried, the police on Thursday arrested the cattle farm owner, his wife and another accomplice from Tiruttani in Tiruvallur.
The crime took place in February but came to light only on Wednesday night after the victim’s mother escaped from the farm and lodged a complaint with Tiruttani Town police.
The victim has been identified as S Suresh of Thamaraikulam Street in Tiruttani. The arrested are M Murugan (44), his wife M Bhuvana (34), and M Vinoth (20), a relative of the victim.
Suresh had been working at Murugan’s leased farmland along with his mother, S Vennila (40), and his two younger brothers. Vinoth had helped them secure work at the farm following the death of Suresh’s father.
According to the police, Murugan had asked Suresh to look after the cattle during his trip to Madurai with family. In the meantime, cattle, goats, and around 50 chickens went missing from the farm.
When Murugan returned, he and Bhuvana allegedly confronted Vennila and Suresh over the losses. Vinoth also joined in the altercation. The trio then fatally assaulted Suresh with a log, police said.Fearing consequences, the trio allegedly buried the boy’s body on the farm premises and threatened Vennila against disclosing it to anyone.
They also promised the family a lump-sum payment in exchange for their silence. The police said Vennila remained confined to the farm without access to a mobile phone until she managed to escape on Wednesday when the three were away.
Based on Vennila’s complaint, the police arrested the three near Thiruvalangadu. The trio allegedly confessed to the crime. Revenue officials then supervised an on-site autopsy and Suresh’s body was shifted to a cemetery. Meanwhile, upon finding Suresh’s family members were engaged in bonded labour, the revenue divisional officer concerned issued them release certificates.
CM calls for collective action to end child labour
Chennai: Urging the society to support the government’s efforts to make TN a child labour-free state, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday said that income earned through the unlawful activity is a loss not only for the children and their family members but also to the nation. In his message ahead of World Day Against Child Labour, Vijay said the onus is on the society to ensure children enjoy a happy childhood and receive education.