Three jump police custody in Chennai, two captured

CHENNAI: Two people who escaped from police custody in Chennai in separate instances were recaptured, while another remains absconding.

Mohanraj (34) of Thirukovilur in Kallakurichi district, a remand prisoner in a ganja case, gave the police the slip at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Lodged in Villupuram prison, he had been admitted after complaining of chest pain. A special team later tracked him down to Bengaluru. He was remanded in Puzhal Central Prison.

In another case at the KK Nagar police station, R Divakar (21) of Saligramam allegedly escaped while being questioned in connection with the sale of narcotic tablets. Police said he fled during the inquiry. Search efforts are under way to trace him.

On June 2, Vishal alias Bablu (19), a burglary suspect from Thoraipakkam, escaped from the Neelankarai police station during questioning. Police teams apprehended him later the same night.