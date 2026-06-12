Two women beaten to death by partners in Chennai, Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two women were allegedly beaten to death by their live-in partners in separate incidents in Anna Nagar in Chennai and Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram.

E Shanthi (54) was allegedly attacked with a hammer by her live-in partner Rajendran (68) around 3 am on Thursday while she was asleep in their house in Anna Nagar East, following a quarrel.

She suffered head injuries and died on the spot. Rajendran later walked into the Anna Nagar police station and confessed to the crime. The police sent the body to Kilpauk GH for autopsy. Rajendran suspected Shanthi’s fidelity and they often quarrelled, police said.

In the second incident, S Ranjani (34) was allegedly beaten to death by her live-in partner Senthil, a native of Salem, following a drunken argument at Thiruthaveli, Sriperumbudur, on Wednesday night.

The police said Senthil, who was heavily drunk, was unaware that she had died and slept beside the body through the night. He realised she was dead only after waking up the next morning and fled. Neighbours found the body on Thursday and alerted the Padappai police. The police have registered a murder case and launched a search for Senthil.