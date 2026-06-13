Chennai: Blackouts ‘powered’ by damaged cables & overload on transformers

CHENNAI: After a series of inspections by the newly-constituted monitoring teams over the past week, the city’s weeks-long struggle with recurring power outage has been pinned down to two main causes - exposed underground cables damaged during civic works and transformers buckling under surging demand.

The outage is the culmination of issues that have been building up for years and the fixes may not all be immediate, TNPDCL officials acknowledge.

The outage problem persisted at key locations including Mount Road, Velachery, Perambur and newly added areas such as Sholinganallur, Medavakkam and Kannagi Nagar.

Patching works are being carried wherever damaged cables are found, the officials said. A large part of the damage is being caused by road-cutting works carried out by Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, TNPDCL officials said.

In addition, the officials said residents in several areas have resisted allowing digging or breaking of concrete surfaces for cable relaying, slowing response time. In one recent instance in Adyar, work could begin only after prolonged discussions and assurances that the damaged surface would be restored.