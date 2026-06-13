History in miniature: Meet the 64-year-old crafting forgotten replicas of India by hand

Long before smartphones and streaming platforms were used to keep kids engaged, there was the era of toys. Playtime was synonymous to creating stories with toys. Especially those made from eco-friendly materials like wood, natural rubber, and wool. It was a necessary equipment to feed kids, and even to put them to sleep. As the kids grow older, these toys were renamed as collectables and kept in a glass showcases. Most of these collections included wooden cars, trains, planes, personalised peg dolls, and the splendid Ambasamudram choppu saaman (miniature wooden toys).
Like a lot of people who haven’t let go of their love for toys, G Srinivas has built a collection for himself from scratch. It even includes forgotten vehicles from the Madras Police department. Having worked with the Tamil Nadu Intelligence Wing of the SBCID (Special Branch Criminal Investigation Department) for nearly 32 years, Srinivas’ assemblage includes a 1929 Madras Police Ford car and a 1959 police patrol vehicle; nostalgic public transport icons like a 1960s TATA bus, a 1970s Leyland bus, a trailer double-decker bus that once ran in the city, and a steam locomotive; aircraft such as a Cessna and an Mi-8 helicopter. He also treasures miniatures of Thumba (India’s first sounding rocket), Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, and a space shuttle.
Old habits die hard
Srinivas’ journey of toy making began during his school days in Kottar, Nagercoil. He recalls, “My science teacher, TD Perumal, showed interest and encouraged me to try making something (hand-crafted); that was back when I was in Class 8. After that, I didn’t go anywhere else to learn. I simply observed visuals. I looked at objects, imprinted them in my mind, and then recreated them.” And that’s how, in that year, his first-ever miniature model, a yellow Cessna aircraft, came to life.
The hobby continued through his adult years. When he helped out his kids and other children with their school projects, his skills came in handy. But it was during the Covid lockdown, which coincided with his professional retirement, that Srinivas returned to miniature-making in full swing.
When asked about his passion behind reviving the oft-forgotten things, he says, “The current generation is usually only familiar with the trends of today. The officers in the police department today might ask, ‘Was there really a car like that (in the olden days)?'”
The extra mile
Most of his toys are crafted from teak wood and aluminium sheets, and at times, from foam board. Each piece takes anywhere between six months and two years to complete. “When I was still in service, I would dedicate three or four hours to it after finishing my shift. Now that I am retired, I spend a minimum of five to eight hours on it. If I sit down in the evening and work through the night — since it involves intricate, detailed work — I lose track of time completely,” he shares.
His most ambitious project so far has been a steam locomotive model, complete with a coal tender, passenger coach, and railway track — like a package. “A small item takes at least six to seven months to complete. Take the old-style steam engine, the kind where coal is shovelled in; it consists of three or four separate sections. That took two years to finish. It is made entirely of teak wood, accented with aluminium sheets,” he explains.
The attention to detail extends far beyond the locomotive itself. He explains, “For the train itself, we used around 1,800 rivets — all made of aluminium — to fasten it together, because those rivets were a prominent feature of trains from that era. Then there was the engine, followed by the tender — the carriage where the coal is stored. Behind that came the rest of the train. I even crafted a figure of the guard standing outside, dressed in white, holding a green flag. In the area where the driver sat, there’s a lot of machinery, like the pistons that drive the movement. I crafted all of that by hand.”
For Srinivas, these miniatures are not merely display pieces. They are a way of preserving memories and history. One other creation that goes back in time is the trailer double-decker bus — not to be confused with the two-storey bus that exists currently, or the ones you would’ve seen in Mani Ratnam’s films. A trailer double-decker bus is a two-part vehicle — a truck or tractor (driver’s cabin) pulls a large, two-story passenger trailer.
Currently, Srinivas is slowly bringing his creations into the daylight to the public eye. He is also open to creating customised models on demand for interested buyers and institutions. Fresh off completing a steam locomotive project that occupied nearly two years of his time. As he continues to recreate history in miniature form, the 64-year-old is currently working on a fishing boat and a traditional pallakku (palaquin) model for educational purposes. He adds, “They (miniature making) offer good visualisation and can spark interest among children. Nowadays, everyone — from small kids to adults — spend all their time on mobile phones. I want them to get the idea that they can create projects like this by themselves.” He hopes to inspire the younger generation to build and preserve the stories of the past with his handmade work.