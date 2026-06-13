History in miniature: Meet the 64-year-old crafting forgotten replicas of India by hand

The attention to detail extends far beyond the locomotive itself. He explains, “For the train itself, we used around 1,800 rivets — all made of aluminium — to fasten it together, because those rivets were a prominent feature of trains from that era. Then there was the engine, followed by the tender — the carriage where the coal is stored. Behind that came the rest of the train. I even crafted a figure of the guard standing outside, dressed in white, holding a green flag. In the area where the driver sat, there’s a lot of machinery, like the pistons that drive the movement. I crafted all of that by hand.”

For Srinivas, these miniatures are not merely display pieces. They are a way of preserving memories and history. One other creation that goes back in time is the trailer double-decker bus — not to be confused with the two-storey bus that exists currently, or the ones you would’ve seen in Mani Ratnam’s films. A trailer double-decker bus is a two-part vehicle — a truck or tractor (driver’s cabin) pulls a large, two-story passenger trailer.

Currently, Srinivas is slowly bringing his creations into the daylight to the public eye. He is also open to creating customised models on demand for interested buyers and institutions. Fresh off completing a steam locomotive project that occupied nearly two years of his time. As he continues to recreate history in miniature form, the 64-year-old is currently working on a fishing boat and a traditional pallakku (palaquin) model for educational purposes. He adds, “They (miniature making) offer good visualisation and can spark interest among children. Nowadays, everyone — from small kids to adults — spend all their time on mobile phones. I want them to get the idea that they can create projects like this by themselves.” He hopes to inspire the younger generation to build and preserve the stories of the past with his handmade work.