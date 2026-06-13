Woman, three-month-old daughter found dead in TN's Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman and her three-month-old daughter were found dead at their apartment in Aminjikarai on Friday night. According to the police, the deceased were identified as P Dharini, an IT employee, and her daughter, Shreya. Dharini's husband, Praveen (29), runs a tattoo shop.

Police sources said that over the last few months, Dharini had been suffering from depression due to personal issues. On Friday, Praveen left for work as usual. Later that evening, her mother-in-law took her daughter Kavya to a private hospital in Aminjikarai, leaving Dharini, Shreya and Dharini's mother Veena (54) at home.

While Dharini and the infant were in a room, Veena slept in another room. Later that night, the mother-in-law and Veena found Dharini hanging and the baby unconscious in their room. Family members rushed them to KMC Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Aminjikarai police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dharini had been undergoing treatment for depression. Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the infant's death. Further investigation is underway.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)