Your body adapts tounhealthy habits faster than you think

One of the key traits of the human body is its great ability to adapt. This feature is extremely important for one’s survival since it helps us atune to the changing conditions and environmental circumstances. However, this trait can affect one’s overall wellbeing negatively if there are some unhealthy behaviour patterns that remain constant for a long period of time. One cannot see any negative effects immediately after introducing changes because the body adapts to them quite quickly.
In the beginning stages of developing bad habits, one can observe a number of warnings that are connected with a number of physiological and pathological processes. Thus, in case a person starts eating unhealthy foods or experiences problems with digestion, fatigue, etc., there will be significant changes within their bodies. Once a human gets accustomed to this kind of behaviour, however, the symptoms might fade away since the body adjusts itself to the changed conditions.
There are several good examples of this phenomenon. For instance, when talking about a person’s nutrition pattern, the body produces and reacts to insulin according to what it gets from the consumed food. If a person eats foods that contain a lot of sugars and other ingredients, they may develop some diseases like diabetes and obesity. Moreover, a lack of sleep over time causes changes within the biological internal clock of the human body.
In both cases, the consequences will emerge with time, and cause harm to one’s health. It is crucial for people to understand how these processes work and be prepared for the negative consequences. In addition to the issues connected with diet and sleep patterns, it is important to remember about the negative effects that can be caused by other things like low physical activity.
Nowadays, people tend to spend too much time sitting still — either working at a desk or even just playing video games. Such habits lower the metabolism rate and affect the fat burning process, which leads to increased body weight. It takes time to get back to the normal metabolism state once this chain is interrupted, which means that it is difficult to change a person’s weight.
Moreover, psychological stress affects one’s health adversely every day. Working under difficult conditions, communicating constantly, and spending much time online cause a significant amount of tension, this leads to further problems. Therefore, adapting to these habits makes one face serious health issues even though it is hard to notice these consequences from the start.
It should be noted that feeling perfectly fine does not mean that everything is okay with a person’s body. Sometimes, a lot of diseases appear after several years, like hypertension, diabetes, or cardiovascular diseases. These illnesses can be provoked by poor nutrition, a lack of exercise, bad sleeping habits, and so forth. Nevertheless, one can return to his/her good condition through some simple steps:
Establishing a regular sleep schedule with adequate rest
Incorporating balanced meals rich in whole foods and nutrients
Engaging in daily physical activity, even in moderate forms such as walking
Limiting screen exposure, especially before bedtime
Managing stress through structured routines or relaxation practices
Early action is necessary
The more a person practices an unhealthy lifestyle, the more the body adjusts to these unhealthy behaviours, making it difficult to change. Health maintenance, health screening, and recognising small signs can assist in determining any risks that may eventually turn into major health problems.
The body’s adaptability is advantageous, but it does not protect one from adverse effects. It actually serves as an indicator for individuals to be vigilant about their health practices. It is not a measure of whether the body has successfully adjusted to stress but whether or not one continuously supports good health practices.
— Dr Melissa Sathyan, consultant - Internal Medicine, Rela Hospital, Chennai