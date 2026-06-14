20% tickets through digital mode, MTC’s ‘change’ trouble ends

CHENNAI: Going by the trend, bus conductors demanding exact change from passengers – the reason behind several heated arguments – will soon become a thing of the past. Statistics say at present, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation sells 20% of its tickets through digital payment modes.

According to MTC data, as many as 3,858 buses of various types are being operated in the city and the buses make a total of 46,838 trips every day.

“On an average, MTC collects Rs 2 crore per day as fare from passengers, of which about Rs 40 lakh to Rs 41 lakh is being collected through the Chennai One App, UPI payment modes, debit and credit cards, and NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) cards,” an official said.

MTC launched digital payment system in February 2024, and Chennai One App was launched in September 2025.

Among the hundreds of routes on which the MTC buses are plying across the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) limits, prevalence of digital payment is higher in the buses operated in and around the southern part of the city.

As per data, passengers travelling on Route-570 (MGR Koyambedu - Kelambakkam) buses make the highest number of digital payments. Route-91 (Kilambakkam - Thiruvanmiyur), Route-19 (T Nagar - Thiruporur), Route-95X (Kilambakkam - Thiruvanmiyur) and Route-66P (Poonamallee - Kilambakkam) top the list. Interestingly, all the routes, except Route-66P, either cross or touch the IT Corridor on the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway.