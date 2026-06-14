Chennai airport to get second cab pick-up facility by July-end

CHENNAI: After years of delay and a legal dispute over parking rights, Chennai airport is set to open its long-awaited second cab pick-up facility by the end of July, offering relief to passengers grappling with chronic congestion outside the domestic and international arrival terminals.

The Rs 23.5-crore parking plaza, built to streamline passenger pick-ups and ease traffic bottlenecks, has remained idle despite the construction completed months ago. Its commissioning was stalled by legal and contractual issues linked to the airport’s existing parking arrangements.

Announcing events for Yatri Suvidha Diwas on June 15, Chennai Airport Director M Raja Kishore said the airport had decided to proceed with the facility after obtaining legal clearance. “We have received the opinion of the additional solicitor general and have come to the conclusion that the facility has to be opened,” he said, adding trial runs would be conducted before the plaza is opened to the public.