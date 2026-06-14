Seven TN govt officials among eight arrested for corrupt practices

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested seven public servants and another person in separate operations conducted across Tamil Nadu between June 5 and June 12 as part of a statewide anti-corruption drive.

According to a DVAC press note, the largest trap was laid in Tiruppur on June 9, when P Subramanian, junior engineer (Zone-III) of Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for preparing a drainage work measurement book and facilitating payment clearance. Searches conducted later led to the seizure of Rs 13 lakh in unaccounted cash.

Meanwhile, on June 9, Saravanan, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Thoothukudi district, was trapped while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 for processing a patta name transfer. The following day, Karthik, a VAO in Theni district, was arrested for allegedly receiving Rs 5,000 for a similar service. On June 11, Firka Surveyors Mohamed Ibrahim and Meenambikai of Dindigul district were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, in connection with patta transfer work. The same day, Soundar, a bill collector in Tiruvallur, was caught allegedly receiving Rs 10,750 for processing paddy bills.

Meanwhile, special courts convicted three officials in separate corruption cases, awarding prison terms ranging from three to seven years.