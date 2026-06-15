Homecoming: Chennai’s racer pigeon sets a new record, returns from Delhi in 16 days

Pigeons: Their flocks, their purring calls, the nests tucked away in corners, the feathers that drift into our homes with the wind. This is perhaps how most urban dwellers would describe the bird. Some might even call it a menace, given how many homes and housing societies have had to install large nets to keep pigeons from leaving their droppings on balconies, corridors, and hallways.

But pigeons do more than simply squat. They, especially the homing pigeon breed, possess a remarkable ability shared by many birds: the instinct to navigate their way back home. Deeply centred around their lofts, they almost always find a way back, much like humans returning home from a trip. It is this resilience and extraordinary sense of direction that gave birth to pigeon racing, a niche sport.