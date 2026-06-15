Man, son drown while fishing in well near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man and his 21-year-old son drowned in a farm well while fishing near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Amulraj and his son Joseph, residents of Nelvai Palayam village.

According to the police, the duo left home on Saturday evening after informing family members that they were going to the fields to bathe. When they failed to return home that night, relatives searched the surrounding areas but could not locate them.

On Sunday morning, the family resumed the search and learnt that they had been fishing in a large open well situated in the fields. As the well was deep and in a dilapidated condition, villagers were unable to enter it.

The bodies were recovered by the Maduranthakam Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday afternoon and sent to the Government Hospital in Maduranthakam for postmortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Amulraj did not know how to swim. Police suspect that he drowned after accidentally entering the well while fishing and Joseph died while trying to rescue his father. A case has been registered.