Misogynistic portrayals and mixed perceptions

Objectively speaking: when it comes to coercion, people often think that they would do different things under pressure, but there is no way to test this. The fact is that when a toxic ecosystem, contractual obligations, and internal pressures collude, any consent can be manufactured, and anyone can make a decision that their best self wouldn’t make. While Kapoor is in ranks where this applies much less, this is the reality for the vast majority of working women.

That there has been public backlash to Kapoor’s portrayal in the film is healthy. It shows that even though mass demand for exploitative content may exist, more and more people have begun to name it as degrading or sexist. That this is an industry-wide phenomenon has also been clearly identified in the discourse; some argue that Tollywood is being unfairly singled out when Bollywood is much the same, but the point stands regardless. The audience wants better, and intelligent filmmakers will pay attention to the turning of the tide.