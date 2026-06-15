Rain, thunderstorm likely in Chennai today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to see light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at a few places on Sunday and Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. Chennai is likely to see light rain with thunderstorm on Monday, with maximum temperatures forecast between 37°C and 39°C.

On Monday, moderate rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places over Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem districts.

For Tuesday, a heavy rain warning with thunderstorm and winds up to 50 kmph for Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts, has been issued.

On Wednesday, heavy rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds up to 50 kmph is likely at isolated places over Ramanathapuram district. Thunderstorm and lightning will continue at one or two places across Tamil Nadu through Thursday, according to the weather bulletin. Light to moderate rain at isolated places is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu are expected to remain near normal throughout the week.