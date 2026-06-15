School transport gets pricier: Fuel price hike forces Chennai parents to lump it

CHENNAI: Parents are feeling the pinch as the petrol, diesel and LPG price hike is driving up school transport costs.

Parents, who rely on autorickshaws and private school vans for transporting children to and from school, say they are now spending an additional Rs 300 to Rs 500 a month following the fuel price hike that came into effect about a month ago.

Many parents that TNIE spoke to said they have little choice but to accept the revised fares. “School fee keeps increasing every year. On top of that, our other expenses have also gone up. We are feeling the impact of inflation in every aspect of our lives. My children study in a school about 2 km from our house, and we rely on a private van. We now pay Rs 2,500 a month, compared to Rs 2,000 earlier,” said S Madhumitha, a parent from Koyambedu.

Another parent, M Hariharan from K K Nagar, said he spends Rs 3,500 a month on transportation for his child, whose school is about 4 km away.

“We anticipated this (fare increase) because we are aware of the increase in fuel prices,” he said. V Babu, an autorickshaw driver from Adambakkam, said he increased his fare from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 this year, but his profits remain low.