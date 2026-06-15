The fragrance of 'form'

Every journey into the sacred begins with an alignment. In the far reaches of the Northeast, the land is refined by the movement of a river. Brahmaputra’s breadth stretches as wide as the shoulders of Mahavishnu; its depth plunges as deep as the Lord’s feet. To stand on the banks of the Brahmaputra is to understand how this lone ‘He’ river has dominated a civilisational landscape alongside other ‘She’ rivers. Nestled within the massive embrace of its masculine current lies Majuli, a river island in Assam.
Here, the land does not merely hold a form; it is a geographic personification of devotion. The soil itself is fertile, spinning a complex web where an ecological landscape and a spiritual canvas become one. For a sensitive connoisseur, the fragrance of this soil can be a fulfilling aesthetic relish as Sattriya dance can teach one on how to “see” a choreography mirroring this very topography.
The architects of this dance form used the human body to exaggerate the eternal interaction between stithi (the absolute stillness of the island) and gati (the fluid state of being of the rushing river). If a dance form must mirror the raw beauty of nature through bone and muscle, the body itself must also be systematically primed. That is why the dance was never born on a public stage; it was initiated and preserved within the sacred walls of the Satras: monastic institutions built as architectural mandalas.
A typical Satra is a four-sided enclosed sanctuary entered through four distinct gateways; affixed to its eastern end is the Manikut, the jewel-house, an equivalent of sanctum sanctorum. Within the Manikut lies the Guru Asana, a majestic, tetrahedral wooden throne guarded by carved lions. Originally raised from ephemeral wood, bamboo, and thatch before the stone-and-mortar transitions of the 18th century. The architecture hides a cosmological secret; the seven lions, each carved upon an elephant as the Singhasan represent the 28 layers of the seven heavens, the Sapta Vaikuntha standing upright in space. Sitting on top is not an idol but the wisdom text, Bhagavat Purana.
The monastic pulse in thought and movement
Meenakshi Medhi, a promising young contemporary exponent of the form — who recently won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2026 — proudly explains, “Though initially the Satras were established as the egalitarian beating heart of the Ekasarana Dharma, they later pivoted toward a strict, protective orthodoxy. This structural insulation was entirely a necessity of its time; it was a deliberate shielding to safeguard the spiritual fertility of the land from external invading forces.”
“We, the monks, come to the Satra at a very tender age,” reflects Meenakshi’s adhyapak, the venerable Haricharan Bhuyan Borbayan of the Natun Kamalabari Satra, a senior practitioner and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee. Tracing the transmission through his lineage, he notes, “Given the decades spent entirely within these holy monastic boundaries, we have absorbed everything from the breath, the stillness, and the movement from our elders. While the physical training is intensely rigorous, what you see as Sattriya is in fact bhakti, the fertility and the fragrance of our soil. So, bhakti is not a performative mask we put on for an audience; the form is embedded as a living habit in every thought, gesture, and action of our daily lives.”
This absolute lack of performative vanity is a trait I experienced firsthand while compiling this column. When a photograph of Meenakshi was requested, the young dancer did not send a staged, glittering portrait, striking a grand pose. Instead, she shared a raw image of her Guru physically stepping upon her back as she lay flat on the earth during training. Intrigued, I asked why she had chosen this, her response was genuine and profound, “This is the most special picture I possess. It sums up the essence of Sattriya.”
Her adhyapak reinforces this further, “Although today the urban world views Sattriya merely as a classical dance, we want the rasika to look deeper. We want them to view the form as the radical social movement that swept through the land during the spiritual awakening of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Our master did not use philosophy as an intellectual abstraction to escape the world; instead he applied it to aesthetics, using it as a visceral tool to bring fractured minds together to take the timeless weight of civilisational oneness forward.”
The modern reset: The soil, its nurture and relevance
To give context to the modern mind, bhakti was never a wave of religious sentimentalism; it was an undeniable, tectonic historical event that swept the entire subcontinent. It was a socio-religious re-alignment that was not isolated to any single community or stratum. In retrospect, its core function was the infusion of cultural pluralism for binding collective consciousness. Historically speaking, various Mahapurushas have executed this transformation based on the specific demands of the era. Before Srimanta Sankardeva had arrived the minds of the population were like dry sponges. Adi Shankaracharya and Saint Ramanuja had already tilled the entire civilisational soil, sowing the cultural seeds. Since the population was intellectually primed, what they needed was a way to relish life and nature through unadulterated beauty.
As a civilisation stands at yet another crossroad, where the human mind is incessantly bombarded by high-velocity digital notification loops and waves of dead data; the human attention is not just scattered, it is hopelessly trapped. Just like how the monks isolated within the sacred walls of the Satras to find their centre; perhaps the urban mind too needs a permanent aesthetic relish that will restore sensitivity, depth and true potential?