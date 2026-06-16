260 sq km in Greater Chennai region affected by intrusion of seawater

CHENNAI: Seawater intrusion has affected the groundwater to an extent of 260 sqkm in Greater Chennai region, finds a study by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under its National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM 2.0).

The freshwater-seawater interface has extended inland up to 17.3 km at BN Kandigai in the north, and up to 1.5 km at Uthandi in the south, the highest inland penetration recorded in the southern part of the region.

“In total, 260 sqkm in Greater Chennai has been zoned as having seawater intrusion. In Chennai city, the built-up area occupies the largest share, covering 374.83 sqkm (84%) out of 446 sqkm. Most parts of the city are prone to waterlogging during monsoon,” the report said.

Despite 84% of the city being covered by built-up area, annual groundwater recharge has nearly doubled between 2020 and 2025. Total recharge stood at 5,236 ham (hectare metres) in 2020, and rose to 9,796 ham in 2025, largely due to rain, which alone contributed 7,643 ham in 2025, up from 4,492 ham in 2020.