44-year-old arrested in Chennai for allegedly raping woman with mental disabilities

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman with mental disabilities after giving false promise of marriage. The woman was rescued from Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

The suspect has been identified as A Dhanavel, working as a security personnel at a private company near Porur. According to the SRMC All Women Police, the victim got acquainted with the man as she would frequently come to give lunch to her elder sister working in the same private company. Her family lodged a police complaint on Saturday, as she did not return after leaving home to give lunch to her sister. Police traced her to Periyapalayam.

While Dhanavel was arrested, the woman was sent to a government hospital for a medical check up. A case was registered and the man was sent for judicial remand.