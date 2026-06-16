Amid fire at dump in Perungudi, Greater Chennai Corporation plans more sumps at landfills

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Perungudi dumpyard on Monday around 2 pm, sending thick black smoke billowing from the landfill. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials said immediate action was taken upon noticing the fire, and firefighting operations were launched without delay using standby vehicles, including a Fire and Rescue Services vehicle, two water tankers and two jet-rodding vehicles.

The blaze, which spread to an area of nearly 70 metres in length and 25 metres in width, was brought under control with nearly 75% of it doused by the evening, the officials said, adding it would be extinguished completely by the end of the day. Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected the spot later the day.

Meanwhile, the corporation is set to construct additional water sumps equipped with fire alarms and submersible electric pumps at the Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumpyards as part of enhanced safety and precautionary measures to tackle fire incidents. The move comes in the wake of two fire incidents at the dumpyards within a span of 10 days, including one major blaze at Pallikaranai old dumpyard that required extensive firefighting efforts earlier this month.

A corporation official from the Solid Waste Management department said fire frequently erupts at the landfill due to the accumulation of methane gas generated from legacy waste. Such incidents tend to intensify during the summer months, when high temperatures and strong winds create favourable conditions for the rapid spread of fire.